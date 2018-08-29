Markets@Moneycontrol: Markets take a downward turn; Sensex slips 173 pts, Nifty ends below 11,700

Moneycontrol News

A sharp selloff in the last hour of trade weighed on equity benchmarks on Wednesday, with the Nifty giving up 11,700-mark. Weakness among giant index names such as Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and Infosys, among others, dragged the market lower as well.

Banks had a negative impact on the market, along with energy stocks, infra, IT and pharmaceutical names. However, PSU banks and metals tried to offset the losses, but bulls had the tide in their favour.

