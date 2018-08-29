App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 08:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: Markets take a downward turn; Sensex slips 173 pts, Nifty ends below 11,700

Banks had a negative impact on the market, along with energy stocks, infra, IT and pharmaceutical names.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

A sharp selloff in the last hour of trade weighed on equity benchmarks on Wednesday, with the Nifty giving up 11,700-mark. Weakness among giant index names such as Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and Infosys, among others, dragged the market lower as well.

Banks had a negative impact on the market, along with energy stocks, infra, IT and pharmaceutical names. However, PSU banks and metals tried to offset the losses, but bulls had the tide in their favour.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol research analyst Shishir Asthana talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 04:45 pm

