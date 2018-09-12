App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: Markets recuperate, Sensex rallies by 300 points

Sharp buying among major sector such as banks, FMCG, infrastructure, metals, and pharmaceuticals led to the upmove on the Sensex and Nifty.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

A dramatic recovery by the rupee has helped benchmarks surge to high points. The Indian currency surpassed the level of 72 per US dollar-mark, leading to a massive buying among investors. The Sensex managed to end over 300 points higher, while the Nifty closed above the 11,350-mark.

Sharp buying among major sectors such as banks, FMCG, infrastructure, metals, and pharmaceuticals led to the upmove on the Sensex and Nifty. The Nifty Midcap index rose over one-third of a percent. The likes of HDFC Bank, Reliance and ITC, among others, rallied and helped the indices have a strong close.

 For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol research analyst Shishir Asthana talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 04:25 pm

tags #markets #Markets@moneycontrol #Nifty #Sensex #video

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.