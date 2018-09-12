Markets@Moneycontrol: Markets recuperate, Sensex rallies by 300 points

Moneycontrol News

A dramatic recovery by the rupee has helped benchmarks surge to high points. The Indian currency surpassed the level of 72 per US dollar-mark, leading to a massive buying among investors. The Sensex managed to end over 300 points higher, while the Nifty closed above the 11,350-mark.

Sharp buying among major sectors such as banks, FMCG, infrastructure, metals, and pharmaceuticals led to the upmove on the Sensex and Nifty. The Nifty Midcap index rose over one-third of a percent. The likes of HDFC Bank, Reliance and ITC, among others, rallied and helped the indices have a strong close.