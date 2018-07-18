Markets@Moneycontrol: Indices end lower after hitting record high in early trade

Moneycontrol News

Intensified selling in the last hour led the market to end the day on a lower note, with the Nifty giving up the 11,000-mark. The Sensex managed to close almost 150 points lower, a huge drop from the record high it touched early in the day.

The Sensex ended lower by 146.52 points or 0.40% at 36373.44, while the Nifty was down 26.00 points or 0.24% at 10982.00. The market breadth was negative as 878 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,689 shares, while 149 shares are unchanged.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol correspondent Uttaresh Venkateshwaran talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.