Markets@Moneycontrol: Markets end flat day of trade on mildly lower note; Nifty ends below 11,700

A good recovery in the last hour of trade helped D-Street cut big losses and end August series on a slightly better note. However, the Nifty managed to close below 11,700-mark.

A weak rupee weighed on indices through the day, with the Indian currency dropping to a fresh low of 70.8550. Analysts had attributed the fall to rising crude oil prices and month-end dollar buying by oil companies to pay these off.

Among sectors, FMCG, metals and pharma along with PSU banks were the top gainers, while auto, energy and Bank Nifty were the big laggards. In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap index, too, ended over one-fifth of a percent higher.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol research analyst Shishir Asthana talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.