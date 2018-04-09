App
Apr 09, 2018 05:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: Market opens week on positive note; Sensex ends 161 pts higher

Maruti Suzuki, HUL, ITC, IOC, HPCL and BPCL rallied up to 4 percent while Tata Motors, Infosys and Bharti Airtel were under pressure.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Benchmark indices closed higher on positive global cues global as trade war tensions eased.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closer higher 161.57 points at 33,788.54 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 47.80 points to 10,379.40.

Maruti SuzukiHULITCIOCHPCL and BPCL rallied up to 4 percent while Tata MotorsInfosys and Bharti Airtel were under pressure.

Nifty Midcap index was up 65 points.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol Research analyst Shishir Asthana talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.

