Apr 16, 2018 05:01 PM IST
Apr 16, 2018 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: Main indices open week on a high note, midcaps outperform

Tata Motors was down nearly 5 per cent while Infosys fell 3 per cent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

Benchmark indices closed in the green for the eighth consecutive session, with the Sensex rising 112.78 points to 34,305.43 and the Nifty gaining 47.80 points at 10,528.40.

Cipla, Grasim Industries and UPL rallied up to 5 per cent.

Tata Motors was down nearly 5 per cent while Infosys tanked 3 per cent.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol correspondent Uttaresh Venkateshwaran talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.

