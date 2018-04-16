Markets@Moneycontrol: Main indices open week on a high note, midcaps outperform

Moneycontrol News

Benchmark indices closed in the green for the eighth consecutive session, with the Sensex rising 112.78 points to 34,305.43 and the Nifty gaining 47.80 points at 10,528.40.

Cipla, Grasim Industries and UPL rallied up to 5 per cent.

Tata Motors was down nearly 5 per cent while Infosys tanked 3 per cent.

