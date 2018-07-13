App
Markets
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: Indices wipe off intraday gains on late sell-off

All sectoral indices have managed to end in the red, with cuts visible in financials, FMCG and pharma names

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

A sell-off in the last hour dragged benchmark indices from their high points. The market has managed to end on a flat note.

The Sensex is down 6.78 points, or 0.02%, at 36541.63, while the Nifty is down 4.30 points, or 0.04%, at 11018.90. The market breadth is negative as 803 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,809 shares, while 149 shares were unchanged.

All sectoral indices have managed to end in the red, with cuts visible in financials, FMCG and pharma names. Meanwhile, IT and energy stocks were the top gainers.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol correspondent Uttaresh Venkateshwaran talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 05:16 pm

tags #Market Edge

