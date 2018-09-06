App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 06:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: Indices snap six-day losing streak on recovery in rupee

Along with the currency, rally in index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and HDFC twins helped indices see a strong surge as well.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Sentiment on the market moved in tandem with the rupee’s movement on September 6. A recovery in the Indian rupee, after it fell to a record low of 72.10/$, helped the market end the day in green as well. The Nifty reclaimed 11,500-mark and ended above the threshold.

Along with the currency, rally in index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and HDFC twins helped indices see a strong surge as well. Among sectors, banks lost some sheen in the last half hour, but strength in pharmaceuticals, energy, and infrastructure names helped the bulls to hold their grip on the market.

Having said that, investors will make a note of rupee’s movements ahead, with the currency hitting 72 per dollar again at the time of market coming to close.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol research analyst Shishir Asthana talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 06:19 pm

tags #market closing

