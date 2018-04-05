Markets@Moneycontrol: Indices rally on the back of lower inflation forecast by RBI

Moneycontrol News

Bulls took complete control over Dalal Street on Thursday as the Sensex surged more than 600 points intraday on easing trade war concerns and lower inflation forecast by RBI.

Overall there was sharp rally across sectors barring FMCG (that gained 0.86 percent).

Banks welcomed the RBI statement saying the implementation of Indian Accounting Standards (IndAS) deferred by one year and lower inflation forecast for current financial year 2018-19. PSU Bank index rallied 5 percent followed by Nifty Bank, Financial Services and Private Bank that gained around 2.5 percent.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 577.73 points or 1.75 percent at 33,596.80 while the 50-share NSE Nifty closed above 10,300-mark for the first time since March 15 this year, rising 196.80 points or 1.94 percent to 10,325.20.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol Research analyst Shishir Asthana talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.