App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Apr 05, 2018 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: Indices rally on the back of lower inflation forecast by RBI

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 577.73 points or 1.75 percent at 33,596.80 while the 50-share NSE Nifty closed above 10,300-mark for the first time since March 15 this year, rising 196.80 points or 1.94 percent to 10,325.20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

Bulls took complete control over Dalal Street on Thursday as the Sensex surged more than 600 points intraday on easing trade war concerns and lower inflation forecast by RBI.

Overall there was sharp rally across sectors barring FMCG (that gained 0.86 percent).

Banks welcomed the RBI statement saying the implementation of Indian Accounting Standards (IndAS) deferred by one year and lower inflation forecast for current financial year 2018-19. PSU Bank index rallied 5 percent followed by Nifty Bank, Financial Services and Private Bank that gained around 2.5 percent.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 577.73 points or 1.75 percent at 33,596.80 while the 50-share NSE Nifty closed above 10,300-mark for the first time since March 15 this year, rising 196.80 points or 1.94 percent to 10,325.20.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol Research analyst Shishir Asthana talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.

tags #BSE #Market Edge #Nifty #NSE #Sensex

most popular

Looking to create ‘Crorepati’ portfolio? Allocate up to 60% in equities in FY19

Looking to create ‘Crorepati’ portfolio? Allocate up to 60% in equities in FY19

Podcast | Don’t worry we are in a bull market correction; 2 stocks which could give up to 21% return

Podcast | Don’t worry we are in a bull market correction; 2 stocks which could give up to 21% return

How have rate sensitive stocks performed since the last RBI Policy meet?

How have rate sensitive stocks performed since the last RBI Policy meet?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.