App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Apr 04, 2018 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: Indices nosedive as fears of US-China trade war rise

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 351.56 points or 1.05 percent at 33,019.07 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 116.60 points or 1.14 percent to 10,128.40.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After gaining in two consecutive sessions, benchmark indices closed sharply lower on Wednesday, weighed down by rising fear of a trade war between China and the United States.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 351.56 points, or 1.05 percent, at 33,019.07, and the 50-share Nifty index fell 116.60 points, or 1.14 percent, to 10,128.40.

Of all the scrips listed in the BSE universe, 1,427 scrips declined during the day, while 1,183 scrips advanced.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol correspondent Uttaresh Venkateshwaran talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.

tags #Market Edge #markets

most popular

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.