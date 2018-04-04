Markets@Moneycontrol: Indices nosedive as fears of US-China trade war rise

After gaining in two consecutive sessions, benchmark indices closed sharply lower on Wednesday, weighed down by rising fear of a trade war between China and the United States.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 351.56 points, or 1.05 percent, at 33,019.07, and the 50-share Nifty index fell 116.60 points, or 1.14 percent, to 10,128.40.

Of all the scrips listed in the BSE universe, 1,427 scrips declined during the day, while 1,183 scrips advanced.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol correspondent Uttaresh Venkateshwaran talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.