Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 05:59 PM IST

Markets@Moneycontrol: Indices manage to hold onto record highs after flat day of trade

At the close of market hours, the Sensex is up 7.00 points or 0.02% at 38285.75, while the Nifty is up 19.10 points or 0.17% at 11570.90.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

It was a quiet day of trade Tuesday, and benchmarks closed with minimal gains. This, after they clocked fresh record highs in the opening minutes before giving up almost all of the gains.

Selling in banks after an initial rally dragged the indices lower from their high points. Along with it, weakness was visible in sectors such as metals and FMCG. Meanwhile, buying counters were buzzing in IT and pharmaceuticals. A weak rupee also boosted tech stocks during the day. In the case of broader markets, midcap indices ended the day with minor gains.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex was up 7.00 points or 0.02 percent at 38285.75, while the Nifty is up 19.10 points or 0.17 percent at 11570.90. The market breadth is negative as 1,320 shares have, against a decline of 1,373 shares, while 180 shares were unchanged.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol correspondent Uttaresh Venkateshwaran talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 05:59 pm

