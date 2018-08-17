App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: Indices end week on positive note, Sensex up near 300 points

All sectors ended in the green, with maximum gains seen among banks, metals, FMCG, and pharma names, among others.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

Equity benchmarks ended the week on a good note with benchmark indices closing with strong gains. The Sensex closed almost 300 points higher, while the Nifty ended well above 11,450.

All sectors ended in the green, with maximum gains seen among banks, metals, FMCG, and pharma names, among others. Midcaps, too, saw a strong rally, rising over 1 percent.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol correspondent Uttaresh Venkateshwaran talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 05:08 pm

tags #Market Cues

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.