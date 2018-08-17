Markets@Moneycontrol: Indices end week on positive note, Sensex up near 300 points

Moneycontrol News

Equity benchmarks ended the week on a good note with benchmark indices closing with strong gains. The Sensex closed almost 300 points higher, while the Nifty ended well above 11,450.

All sectors ended in the green, with maximum gains seen among banks, metals, FMCG, and pharma names, among others. Midcaps, too, saw a strong rally, rising over 1 percent.

