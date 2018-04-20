Markets@Moneycontrol: Indices end week on mildly lower note

Shares have ended the week on a mildly lower note, but were off the day’s lowest point.

The Sensex is down 11.71 points or 0.03% at 34415.58, while the Nifty is down 1.30 points or 0.01% at 10564.00. The market breadth is negative as 1169 shares advanced, against a decline of 1428 shares declined, while 175 shares are unchanged.

TCS, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra were the top gainers while Yes Bank and ICICI Bank scrips were hit the hardest.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol Research analyst Shishir Asthana talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.