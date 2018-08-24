App
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 05:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: Indices end week on lower note, Nifty closes near 11,550

Investors were eyeing outcome of a key meeting between US and Chinese counterparts to address trade tension issues, but there was no significant breakthrough seen.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Equity benchmarks managed to end the week on a negative note, amid sombre global cues along with a weaker rupee. The Nifty closed around 11,550-mark, while the Sensex saw cuts of almost quarter of a percent.

Investors were eyeing outcome of a key meeting between the US and Chinese counterparts to address trade tension issues, but there was no significant breakthrough seen, reports said. Along with it, the Indian currency managed to hover below 70 per dollar mark for the second consecutive day. Lack of strong domestic cues also weighed on the indices.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol research analyst Shishir Asthana talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.

First Published on Aug 24, 2018 04:58 pm

tags #Local Markets

