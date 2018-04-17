Markets@Moneycontrol: Indices end higher despite volatile day of trade

Benchmark indices managed to end near day's high despite volatility throughout the session.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 89.63 points to 34,395.06 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 20.30 points at 10,548.70.Nifty Midcap index was up 26 points.

Indian Hotels, Taj GVK, Lemon Tree Hotels and Kamat Hotels rallied up to 20 per cent.

