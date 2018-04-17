App
Apr 17, 2018 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: Indices end higher despite volatile day of trade

Indian Hotels, Taj GVK, Lemon Tree Hotels and Kamat Hotels rallied up to 20 per cent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Benchmark indices managed to end near day's high despite volatility throughout the session.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 89.63 points to 34,395.06 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 20.30 points at 10,548.70.Nifty Midcap index was up 26 points.

Indian Hotels, Taj GVK, Lemon Tree Hotels and Kamat Hotels rallied up to 20 per cent.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol Research analyst Shishir Asthana talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.

