Markets@Moneycontrol: Indices end flat after dull day of trade

Equity benchmarks ended the day flat, with the Nifty closing below 11,000-mark. Sectoral indices closed mix, with cuts in pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, and information technology names. Midcaps, too, ended in the red, down almost one percent.

The Sensex ended down 22.21 points or 0.06 percent at 36,351.23, while the Nifty was down 23.40 points or 0.21 percent at 10,957.10. The market breadth is negative as 822 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,731 shares, while 170 shares are unchanged.

