Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 04:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: Indices end flat after dull day of trade

Sectoral indices have closed mix, with cuts seen in pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, and information technology names.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

Equity benchmarks ended the day flat, with the Nifty closing below 11,000-mark. Sectoral indices closed mix, with cuts in pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, and information technology names. Midcaps, too, ended in the red, down almost one percent.

The Sensex ended down 22.21 points or 0.06 percent at 36,351.23, while the Nifty was down 23.40 points or 0.21 percent at 10,957.10. The market breadth is negative as 822 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,731 shares, while 170 shares are unchanged.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol Research analyst Shishir Asthana talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 04:37 pm

tags #Business #Market Edge #markets

