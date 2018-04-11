App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Apr 11, 2018 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: Indices consolidate but still manage to end in green

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 60.19 points at 33,940.44 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 14.90 points to 10,417.20

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Benchmark indices closed higher for fifth consecutive session on Wednesday. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 60.19 points at 33,940.44 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 14.90 points to 10,417.20.

Equities in Europe moved lower as investors began to focus on earnings at the start of a new reporting season.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol Research analyst Shishir Asthana talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.

