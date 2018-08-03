App
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: Indices close week with massive rally, Sensex soars nearly 400 pts

The Sensex is up 391.00 points or 1.05% at 37556.16, while the Nifty is up 116.10 points or 1.03% at 11360.80.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Buying counters were buzzing across all sectors for the market on Friday, which pushed benchmark indices higher. The Sensex ended the day almost 400 points higher, Nifty managed to scale past 11,350.

The Sensex was up 391.00 points or 1.05 percent at 37,556.16, while the Nifty was up 116.10 points or 1.03 percent at 11,360.80. The market breadth is positive as 1,736 shares advanced, 942 shares declined, while 158 shares are unchanged.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol correspondent Uttaresh Venkateshwaran talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.
First Published on Aug 3, 2018 04:46 pm

