Markets@Moneycontrol: Indices close week with massive rally, Sensex soars nearly 400 pts

Buying counters were buzzing across all sectors for the market on Friday, which pushed benchmark indices higher. The Sensex ended the day almost 400 points higher, Nifty managed to scale past 11,350.

The Sensex was up 391.00 points or 1.05 percent at 37,556.16, while the Nifty was up 116.10 points or 1.03 percent at 11,360.80. The market breadth is positive as 1,736 shares advanced, 942 shares declined, while 158 shares are unchanged.

