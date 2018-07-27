Markets@Moneycontrol: Indices clock record closing highs

D-Street ended the week on a strong note. The Sensex, Nifty, and Bank Nifty managed to end Friday's session at record closing highs. In fact, it is only the 21st time in 2018 that the index managed to clock this milestone, while the Nifty achieved it for the 15th time.

With this move, the Sensex has hit a record high in 8 out of past 12 sessions so far. The 30-share index has managed to close above 37,300 after hitting an intraday high of 37,368.4, while the Nifty ended above 11,250 after hitting an intraday record high of 11,283.4.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol correspondent Uttaresh Venkateshwaran talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.