App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 05:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: Indices clock record closing highs

With this upmove, the Sensex has hit a record high in 8 out of past 12 sessions so far.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

D-Street ended the week on a strong note. The Sensex, Nifty, and Bank Nifty managed to end Friday's session at record closing highs. In fact, it is only the 21st time in 2018 that the index managed to clock this milestone, while the Nifty achieved it for the 15th time.

With this move, the Sensex has hit a record high in 8 out of past 12 sessions so far. The 30-share index has managed to close above 37,300 after hitting an intraday high of 37,368.4, while the Nifty ended above 11,250 after hitting an intraday record high of 11,283.4.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol correspondent Uttaresh Venkateshwaran talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 05:15 pm

tags #Market Edge

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.