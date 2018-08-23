App
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 05:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: Flat day of trade for markets; banks, metals drag indices

After clinching fresh milestones in the morning, shares had a sort of an anti-climax ending as benchmarks managed to end the day on a subdued note.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

After clinching fresh milestones in the morning, shares had a sort of an anti-climax ending as benchmarks managed to end the day on a subdued note.

While IT, pharma and FMCG gained big, weakness in banks, metals and auto offset the positive upmove and pushed indices to flat lines. The Nifty managed to end the day above 11,550, but below 11,600 that it hit for the first time.

Metals and PSU banks were among the biggest losers, while pharma, IT, and infra, among others soared big. Among broader markets, midcap indices ended marginally in the red.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol correspondent Uttaresh Venkateshwaran talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 05:21 pm

tags #BSE #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex #stock market #stocks #trading

