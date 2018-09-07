App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 05:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: Fantastic Friday for indices as bulls regain some momentum

The midcap index ended with gains of over a percent and outperformed the benchmarks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

What a fantastic Friday it was for the bulls! A huge surge in the midcaps space along with automobiles, pharmaceuticals as well as energy names ensured the market had a strong trading day. The Nifty managed to end well above 11,550-mark. The midcap index ended with gains of over a percent and outperformed the benchmarks.

A strengthening rupee also helped the market recover. Cooling off of oil prices and some reported dollar selling by private banks erased some losses for the currency.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Uttaresh Venkateshwaran talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 05:28 pm

