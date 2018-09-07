Markets@Moneycontrol: Fantastic Friday for indices as bulls regain some momentum

Moneycontrol News

What a fantastic Friday it was for the bulls! A huge surge in the midcaps space along with automobiles, pharmaceuticals as well as energy names ensured the market had a strong trading day. The Nifty managed to end well above 11,550-mark. The midcap index ended with gains of over a percent and outperformed the benchmarks.

A strengthening rupee also helped the market recover. Cooling off of oil prices and some reported dollar selling by private banks erased some losses for the currency.

