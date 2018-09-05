Markets@Moneycontrol: Downturn continues; Sensex dips around 100 pts, Nifty below 11,500

Moneycontrol News

A good recovery in the last hour helped the market close with shallow cuts. The Sensex managed to recover over 250 points from its low point, while the Nifty shed about 70-odd points. Both indices closed in the red.

The recovery was led by a good rally in Tata Motors and other auto stocks. The stock rallied after its August JLR sales were stellar and helped in boosting auto names. There was a recovery in the metals segment as well, while pharmaceuticals, the sole gainer through the morning and afternoon, strengthened its position to end in the green. The Nifty Pharma and metal index were higher by a percent.

