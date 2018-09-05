App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 04:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: Downturn continues; Sensex dips around 100 pts, Nifty below 11,500

The Sensex managed to recover over 250 points from its low point, while the Nifty shed about 70-odd points from its low point. Both indices closed in the red.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

A good recovery in the last hour helped the market close with shallow cuts. The Sensex managed to recover over 250 points from its low point, while the Nifty shed about 70-odd points. Both indices closed in the red.

The recovery was led by a good rally in Tata Motors and other auto stocks. The stock rallied after its August JLR sales were stellar and helped in boosting auto names. There was a recovery in the metals segment as well, while pharmaceuticals, the sole gainer through the morning and afternoon, strengthened its position to end in the green. The Nifty Pharma and metal index were higher by a percent.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol research analyst Shishir Asthana talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 04:27 pm

tags #market closing #markets

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.