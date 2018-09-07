App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 09:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol | Currency Cracks: Rupee depreciation induces selling pressure on stock markets

The rupee is at its most vulnerable point historically. Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair takes you through the impact of currency depreciation on markets.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Markets reel under selling pressure this week pulled down by rupee weakness. The rupee breached 72 to the US dollar mark hitting an all-time low.

Benchmarks slip over a percent over the week. What's the road ahead for markets? Will the markets rebound from current levels and where will the rupee slide stop?

Santosh Nair, Editor of Moneycontrol wraps up the week's market action and shares an insight on all that.
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 09:26 pm

tags #currency #currency depreciation #Market #Rupee #video

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.