Markets@Moneycontrol | Currency Cracks: Rupee depreciation induces selling pressure on stock markets

Markets reel under selling pressure this week pulled down by rupee weakness. The rupee breached 72 to the US dollar mark hitting an all-time low.

Benchmarks slip over a percent over the week. What's the road ahead for markets? Will the markets rebound from current levels and where will the rupee slide stop?

Santosh Nair, Editor of Moneycontrol wraps up the week's market action and shares an insight on all that.