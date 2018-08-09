App
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 05:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: Bulls take total control, Sensex soars above 38,000

After clocking a fresh milestone of 38,000, the Sensex managed to end the day above this mark.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Looks like there’s no stopping the bulls as the uptick in market seems to be here to stay. What remains to be seen, is whether the bull run continues in the long term.

After clocking a fresh milestone of 38,000, the Sensex ended the day above this mark. The Nifty too isn’t very far behind and ended above the 11,450-mark. The levels are new all-time closing highs for both indices.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol correspondent Uttaresh Venkateshwaran talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 05:37 pm

