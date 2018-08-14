Markets@Moneycontrol: Bulls make a comeback on D-Street as Sensex recovers over 200 points

Bulls took the momentum back from bears on Tuesday as benchmarks ended the day on a strong note, courtesy a surge in banks and pharmaceuticals, among others. An uptick in midcaps, too, helped the market close in the green.

The Nifty managed to reclaim 11,400, while the Sensex ended over 200 points higher. This happened even as the rupee touched an all-time low during the day and hovered around 69.85 levels at the time of equity benchmarks closing.

