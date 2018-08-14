App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: Bulls make a comeback on D-Street as Sensex recovers over 200 points

The Nifty managed to reclaim 11,400, while the Sensex ended over 200 points higher.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bulls took the momentum back from bears on Tuesday as benchmarks ended the day on a strong note, courtesy a surge in banks and pharmaceuticals, among others. An uptick in midcaps, too, helped the market close in the green.

The Nifty managed to reclaim 11,400, while the Sensex ended over 200 points higher. This happened even as the rupee touched an all-time low during the day and hovered around 69.85 levels at the time of equity benchmarks closing.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol correspondent Uttaresh Venkateshwaran talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 04:53 pm

