Markets@Moneycontrol: Bloodbath on D-Street, Sensex sinks 500 pts

Moneycontrol News

A sharp selloff late afternoon dragged indices to day's lowest points. High crude oil prices, trade war tensions along with a weakening rupee (at fresh lows) were a few reasons that impacted the market.

There was all round selling among banks, automobiles, FMCG, metals, pharmaceuticals and IT. The Nifty Midcap index fell over a percent and that too weighed on the benchmarks.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex was down 509.04 points or 1.34 percent at 37,413.13, while the Nifty was down 150.60 points or 1.32 percent at 11,287.50. The market breadth was negative as 876 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,811 shares, while 160 shares were unchanged.

