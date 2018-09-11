App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 06:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: Bloodbath on D-Street, Sensex sinks 500 pts

At the close of market hours, the Sensex is down 509.04 points or 1.34% at 37413.13, while the Nifty is down 150.60 points or 1.32% at 11287.50.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

A sharp selloff late afternoon dragged indices to day's lowest points. High crude oil prices, trade war tensions along with a weakening rupee (at fresh lows) were a few reasons that impacted the market.

There was all round selling among banks, automobiles, FMCG, metals, pharmaceuticals and IT. The Nifty Midcap index fell over a percent and that too weighed on the benchmarks.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex was down 509.04 points or 1.34 percent at 37,413.13, while the Nifty was down 150.60 points or 1.32 percent at 11,287.50. The market breadth was negative as 876 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,811 shares, while 160 shares were unchanged.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol's Uttaresh Venkateshwaran talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 06:05 pm

tags #market close #markets

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.