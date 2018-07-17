App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol | Benchmark indices rally in late trade, midcaps outperform

The Sensex closed higher by 196.19 points, or 0.54, to 36519.96, while the Nifty rose 71.10 points, or 0.65%, to 11008.00

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Increased buying in the last hour ensured that the market ends the day on a positive note, with the Nifty closing above 11,000-mark.

The Sensex closed higher by 196.19 points, or 0.54, to 36519.96, while the Nifty rose 71.10 points, or 0.65%, to 11008.00. The market breadth was positive as 1,443 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,101 shares, while 173 shares were unchanged.

Midcaps witnessed a very strong day of trade, outperforming the benchmarks and ended 2.5 percent higher. Investors placed big bets on financials, particularly PSU banks, as well as pharmaceuticals, metals as well as energy names.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol correspondent Uttaresh Venkateshwaran talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 05:06 pm

