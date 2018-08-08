App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: Benchmark indices continue their record run

Barring automobiles and pharmaceuticals, majority of sectoral indices ended in the green, with maximum gains in energy as well as banks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Sustained buying in banking names ensured that the market ended at record closing highs. The Bank Nifty too managed to end at an all-time closing high and above 28,000 for the first time ever. The 50-share index managed to end at 11,450-mark, a fresh milestone for the index.

Barring automobiles and pharmaceuticals, majority of sectoral indices ended in the green, with maximum gains in energy as well as banks. Meanwhile, midcaps had a tepid day as they underperformed benchmarks to close flat with a negative bias.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol Research analyst Shishir Asthana talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 05:10 pm

tags #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex

