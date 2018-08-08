Markets@Moneycontrol: Benchmark indices continue their record run

Sustained buying in banking names ensured that the market ended at record closing highs. The Bank Nifty too managed to end at an all-time closing high and above 28,000 for the first time ever. The 50-share index managed to end at 11,450-mark, a fresh milestone for the index.

Barring automobiles and pharmaceuticals, majority of sectoral indices ended in the green, with maximum gains in energy as well as banks. Meanwhile, midcaps had a tepid day as they underperformed benchmarks to close flat with a negative bias.

