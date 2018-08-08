Markets@Moneycontrol: Benchmark indices continue their record run

Barring automobiles and pharmaceuticals, majority of sectoral indices ended in the green, with maximum gains in energy as well as banks.
Sustained buying in banking names ensured that the market ended at record closing highs. The Bank Nifty too managed to end at an all-time closing high and above 28,000 for the first time ever. The 50-share index managed to end at 11,450-mark, a fresh milestone for the index.
Barring automobiles and pharmaceuticals, majority of sectoral indices ended in the green, with maximum gains in energy as well as banks. Meanwhile, midcaps had a tepid day as they underperformed benchmarks to close flat with a negative bias.For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol Research analyst Shishir Asthana talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.