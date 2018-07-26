App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 04:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol | Benchmark indices clock in record highs on day of expiry

The Sensex is up 126.41 points or 0.34% at 36984.64, while the Nifty closed up 35.30 points or 0.32% at 11167.30.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

 Moneycontrol News 

A record high opening, clinching key milestones and turning volatile ahead of expiry of derivatives and yet manage to end at a record highs — the market had it all in a day’s trade.

The 50-share index managed to scale a fresh record high of 11,185.85 surpassing the previous levels of 11,171 that was recorded earlier this year. There was some last hour volatility and weakness ahead of F&O expiry, but PSU banks’ strength ensured that it managed to clock fresh record highs on both indices.

The Sensex is up 126.41 points, or 0.34%, at 36984.64, while the Nifty closed higher by 35.30 points, or 0.32%, at 11,167.30. The market breadth is narrow as 1,337 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,209 shares declined, while 154 shares are unchanged.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol research analyst Shishir Asthana talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 04:41 pm

tags #BSE #Business #Market Edge #Nifty #NSE #Sensex

