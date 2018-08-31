Markets@Moneycontrol |As bulls charge ahead, can the markets sustain the rally?

Fresh record highs for markets, Sensex inches closer to 39,000. Technical analysts and brokerage houses have begun talking about Nifty reaching 12,000 soon. The rupee, on the other hand is a concern, as it breaches 71 to the US dollar mark. The crude oil prices also surge further.

Will the rupee and crude oil spoil the party? Will FII’s continue to pump in money in Indian equities? Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair brings all the market action of the week and also shares with us the triggers to watch out for next week.