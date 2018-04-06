Markets@Moneycontrol: After Thursday rally, market ends flat

Benchmark indices closed flat on Friday as investors await the March quarter earnings season that will be kicked off by Infosys next week.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 30.17 points at 33,626.97 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 6.40 points to 10,331.60.

About 1,599 shares advanced against 1,062 that declined on the BSE.

Lupin, Titan, BPCL, HPCL, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Finance were top gainers among Nifty50 stocks, rising up to 3 percent.

