you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Apr 06, 2018 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: After Thursday rally, market ends flat

About 1,599 shares advanced against 1,062 that declined on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Benchmark indices closed flat on Friday as investors await the March quarter earnings season that will be kicked off by Infosys next week.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 30.17 points at 33,626.97 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 6.40 points to 10,331.60.

About 1,599 shares advanced against 1,062 that declined on the BSE.

Lupin, Titan, BPCL, HPCL, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Finance were top gainers among Nifty50 stocks, rising up to 3 percent.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol correspondent Uttaresh Venkateshwaran talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.

