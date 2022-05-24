 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Markets with Santo And CJ | Start-ups in slowdown mode; Rupa, Zomato, Indian Hotels and Divi's Lab stocks in focus

Moneycontrol News
May 24, 2022 / 02:57 PM IST

Watch this video to know what’s driving action in Rupa & Co, Zomato, SRF, Indian Hotels and Divi's Lab.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Markets With Santo &amp; CJ #stock market #video
first published: May 24, 2022 02:57 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.