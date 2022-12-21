 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Markets wilt for second day as fresh COVID worries spook investors; IT stocks buck trend

PTI
Dec 21, 2022 / 05:44 PM IST

Three cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, apparently the strain driving China’s current surge of Covid cases, have been detected in India so far, official sources said. Different sets of data modelling indicate that China could be facing a massive death toll after it lifted its stringent zero-COVID policy.

Rajapalayam Mills: Rajapalayam Mills to raise Rs 34.97 crore via rights issue, issue price at Rs 569 per share. The company has received board approval for issue of 6.1 lakh shares at Rs 569 per share to existing equity shareholders on a rights basis. The fund raising would be Rs 34.97 crore via rights issue. The record date for determining names of shareholders of the company eligible to apply for the equity shares in the rights issue has been fixed at December 30. The rights entitlement ratio is one rights equity share for every 14 shares held by equity shareholders.

The Sensex slumped 635 points while the Nifty finished below the 18,200-mark on Wednesday as surging COVID cases in China and concerns over renewed outbreaks in other countries sapped risk appetite.

Three cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, apparently the strain driving China’s current surge of Covid cases, have been detected in India so far, official sources said. Different sets of data modelling indicate that China could be facing a massive death toll after it lifted its stringent zero-COVID policy.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country and directed officials to be alert and strengthen surveillance. Declining for the second straight day, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled 635.05 points or 1.03 per cent to settle at 61,067.24.

The broader NSE Nifty declined 186.20 points or 1.01 per cent to end at 18,199.10. IndusInd Bank was the biggest laggard in the Sensex pack, shedding 2.28 per cent, followed by Maruti Suzuki, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors and Axis Bank. Sun Pharma topped the index gainers’ chart with a jump of 1.67 per cent.

HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Nestle India, Wipro and Infosys were the other winners, climbing as much as 1.01 per cent. ”Bears continued to cause havoc in the domestic market while Wall Street snapped its losing streak ahead of the release of the US GDP numbers.

Though all other sectors bled, pharma stocks were on a high owing to renewed fears of a global COVID outbreak, and IT witnessed bargain buying,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.