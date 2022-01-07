business Markets Weekly | Why realty, auto, banks & ESG stocks will do well in 2022 & why you should pick IT stocks carefully In this week's edition of Moneycontrol Markets Weekly, Karunya Rao caught up with Gaurav Dua, Head – Capital Market Strategy, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. We asked Dua about his outlook for 2022, key market indicators to keep on your radar, and earnings expectations for Q3FY22. He also told us his preferred sectoral bets for the new year, which stocks to steer clear from and common investing mistakes to avoid