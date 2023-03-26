 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Markets to track global factors in holiday-shortened week; may face volatility: Analysts

PTI
Mar 26, 2023 / 01:34 PM IST

Factors such as movement of global oil benchmark Brent crude and the rupee would also guide the trend in equities.

Stock Market (Representative Image)

Stock markets may face volatility in a holiday-shortened week ahead amid monthly derivatives expiry, besides global factors and foreign fund trading activity would continue to dictate terms, analysts said.

Factors such as movement of global oil benchmark Brent crude and the rupee would also guide the trend in equities.

Markets would remain closed on March 30 for Ram Navami.

"While volatility may increase locally before the March Futures and Options (F&O) expiry, the position of major international banks will continue to play a significant role in the direction of the market globally.