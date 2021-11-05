Markets to remain positive in Samvat 2078, but may not retain pace, say analysts

The equity markets are performing exceptionally well during the Samvat 2077 with a seemingly subsided scare of the pandemic on the back of increasing pace of vaccination.

The benchmark indices touched fresh life-time highs with the Sensex and the Nifty surpassing 60,000 and 18,000 levels for the first time in history. The BSE Sensex jumped 37 percent or 16,500 points, while the Nifty50 index rose 40 percent or 5,149 points from the last Diwali. The two indices touched their record highs of 62,245.43 and 18,604.45 on October 19.

The move is supported by positive factors like favourable monetary policies across the world, better corporate earnings, economic data points, complete economic opening, containment of COVID-19 cases on a significant pickup in the pace of vaccination and the third consecutive year of normal monsoon.

Analysts expect the overall trend of the market to remain positive in Samvat 2078 as well, but may not maintain the same pace and see some profit-booking at higher levels.

The broader indices – BSE Midcap and Smallcap – have outperformed the main indices with a gain of 61 percent and 80 percent.

Foreign institutional inflows remained at over Rs 60,000 crore in the equities, while domestic institutional investors pulled out Rs 32,000 crore since last Diwali.

All sectors have also given a positive return to the investors with the BSE Metal and Realty index topping the list with over 100 percent gain since November 14, 2020 Muhurat trading.

Here are some analysts’ views on how the market will perform by Diwali 2022:

Motilal Oswal, MD & CEO, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

With the economic cycle picking up, we expect corporate earnings growth to revive as well. Markets have always moved in tandem with earnings growth. Although there would be ups and downs in between, we expect the overall trend of the market to remain positive in Samvat 2078 as well.

Some of the themes which we expect to play out during Samvat 2078 are certain segments where we see earnings normalisation with improving economy, increasing spending to benefit companies in technology, travel, tourism, leisure and the QSR segment.

Real estate and ancillaries like cement and other building material companies are also expected to witness an increasing demand. Finally, stock selection was the key in generating returns within the Midcap space during Samvat 2077 – a trend which we believe could continue going ahead as well.

CapitalVia Global Research

In Samvat 2078, markets may not maintain the same pace and see some profit booking at higher levels. However, we expect the sector and stock-specific action to continue. Technically, if the Nifty50 closes above 18,500, we can see 19,000-19,100 levels in the short-term.

On having a weekly close above 19,300, we can see a sharp rise towards 19,700–20,000 levels. We can expect a level of 22,500-23,000 before the next Diwali.

Capital goods, banks, power, chemical and textile could lead the next leg of the rally in tandem with the growth impulses seen across the economy. India is once again on its way to becoming the world’s fastest-growing economy among large countries.

On the downside, 17,800–17,300 is a strong support zone and investors can take strong buy view near these levels, while 16,800 is going to be the ultimate stop loss, below which the market will turn bearish.

Vaibhav Agrawal, CIO, TejiMandi

Indian markets have had a spectacular run in the last 1.5 years. In this exuberance, we have seen stocks and sectors across the board re-rating meaningfully. This may mean that low-hanging fruits are over and we are at the end of the first phase of the bull market, and entering the second phase where select stocks and sectors may do well.

With interest rates at decadal lows, and focus of the government on reviving capex and infrastructure, select companies in building materials, private banking and infrastructure segment may do well.

With India’s improving competitiveness in manufacturing, certain companies in the engineering and chemicals exports segments may also do well.

It looks like India is entering a secular phase of earnings upcycle for the next 3-5 years. This would provide the necessary ammunition for markets to continue their positive trajectory in the year to come.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

Investors should expect only modest returns for the coming Samvat. It would be safe to remain invested in high-quality stocks in performing sectors like private sector banking; leading names in the mortgage, fintech and financial services; IT and construction-related segments.

Mohit Ralhan, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, TIW PE

The market is in a zone of caution. While the economic recovery is expected to be on track, central banks around the world are likely to start unwinding their balance sheet expansions sooner than later. Therefore, the coming Samvat year is expected to be a year of normalisation.

Economic activities are likely to get normalised along with the monetary policies of central banks across the world, as they are faced with the challenge of balancing growth and inflation.

Corporate earnings are also expected to get normalised with the catching up of the base effect and cost pressure due to the inflationary environment. Therefore, the next Samvat is likely to give normalised equity returns in the low double digits, which means the Nifty would hover on 20,000.

A keen investor will, however, continue to find significant wealth creation opportunities as the India story continues to unfold in the next year and beyond.

Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

With a sharp rise in the US bond yields, the likelihood of a reversal of the US Fed’s soft monetary policy and elevated energy prices are likely to remain the key concerns for global equities. Going forward, as most global central bankers, including the US Federal Reserve, are planning to taper off the soft monetary policies and abolishing the monthly asset purchase programme ($120 billion in the US) in the coming months, a liquidity-driven market globally is likely to take a backseat in CY22.

The underlying strength of the Indian equities remains intact because of (a) visible capex recovery, (b) improving prospects of the asset quality of banks and an economic recovery fostering credit growth, (c) various reforms undertaken by the government started supporting economic momentum, and d) India emerging as an alternate market globally after China. We believe the sectors will benefit from a capex recovery cycle are poised to outperform in the medium-to-long-term perspective.

The Nifty50 trades at 23x one-year forward earnings, is commanding a premium of 30 percent from its historical average. However, sustainability of earnings recovery will be a key tailwind for the market for Samvat 2078.

We expect the Nifty 500 earnings-to-GDP ratio to improve from a low of 2.5 percent in FY20, to 3.4 percent in FY23 (the highest after FY15). As the base is higher, one will have to keep the return expectations on the lower side at 12-15 percent over Samvat 2078.

The Nifty50 has declined by 6 percent from its recent peak and it has a strong support near 17,400 and 16,800 levels being the medium-term averages, one should use this opportunity to invest in high quality names for better returns.

Krishna Kumar Karwa, Managing Director - Emkay Global Financial Services

Over the past one year, we have seen the Nifty deliver a 50 percent return, and the small /mid-cap indices broadly delivered around 80 percent. It will be unfair to assume that the benchmark indices will deliver similar returns in the short term. Benchmark index returns in the short term may not be the right way to assess the investment opportunity.

A carefully constructed portfolio which harnesses the tailwinds, which the Indian economy is expected to enjoy in the coming years, should deliver 12-15 percent compounded returns over the medium term.

Right from IT, domestic manufacturing, real estate, and real estate full chain, to financial services, capital market intermediaries, and capital goods – all the sectors are expected to do well over the medium term. Hence, over the medium term, investors can make significant wealth by investing in domestic equities.

Macro headwinds like high oil prices, supply chain disruptions, debate on transient versus structural inflation, the possibility of hardening interest rates across the globe, internal economic challenges in China and its global ramifications, and the ongoing US-China spat will keep global and local markets volatile.

The markets are not discounting these headwinds but having said that stocks will track earnings and valuations and to that extent companies whose stock prices are reflecting the optimistic outlook 3-4 years down the line are most vulnerable to price and time corrections.

