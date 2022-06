business Markets Stabilise As RBI Hikes Repo Rate by 50 bps | MPC hikes inflation projection to 6.7% for FY23 MPC voted to raise the repo rate by 50 basis point tp 4.90%. MPC also voted unanimously to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure inflation remains within target going forward. Moneycontrol's Karunya Rao and Ravi Krishnan decode all this and more for you