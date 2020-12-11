Markets showing signs of overheating, use rally to book profits: Navneet Daga

Indian markets continue to surprise on the upside with unabated money pouring from FII’s keeping the bull grip for Nifty. Although, in the last couple of days, signs of overheating have been visible near the 13,500 levels as technical indicators are in extreme overbought mode.

Index options PCR open interest moved to near 1.7x mark indicates a massive bias towards bulls. We expect some retracement back towards 13,300 -13250 mark in the near term, however, dips should be used to buy on Nifty.

Nifty and Bank Nifty, on a week-on-week basis, rose 2.5 and 3.7 percent respectively, while no major changes were seen in futures OI positions on both indices. Significant shed in futures OI led by short covering on Thursday on the back of weekly expiry trade seen.

Bank Nifty's sustenance above 30k mark is key for markets. However, some profit-booking setting in select recent performers likes of Cement, Auto and fatigue seen in private banks at higher levels indicates profit-booking likely to kick on headline index.

Bank Nifty remained volatile with bouts of short covering seen in select heavyweight names likes of Axis Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank. We expect volatility to continue in banking names due to sharp gains in PSU coupled with a heavy buildup of shorts visible in names likes of Canara Bank and PNB.

On the global front, US markets saw minor profits booking after marking highs above 30k levels with a resurgence of CBOE VIX from 20 levels back to 22.5. India VIX remained lower with buoyancy in headline index traders expecting consolidation of gains.

FII’s trimming positions on index futures at higher levels with index futures long to short ratio now moved to 2.8x levels down from 4x at start of December series. On weekly basis, aggregate net long unwinding seen on index futures data 12k contracts, hinting profit booking likely on Nifty at higher levels.

On the stock futures front, cement stocks sharp cuts with strong short buildup seen in ACC and Ambuja, while covering seen in HUL with sharp price gains along with shed in OI. Strong moves for ITC visible along with buildup of longs indicates momentum to continue.

Strategy for the next week:

Bear put Ratio spread (Expiry December 31) 1:2Buy 13,500 put and Sell 13,100 Put 2 lots with net outflow ~40-45 pointsTarget is 140/300 points on total spread

Stop loss is 5 on total spread

1) Rationale: Nifty indicators suggest overbought reading. We expect rally to halt and retracement back towards 13,100.

2) Upside fixed loss of outflow on expiry above 13,500 mark

Payoff: Bear put ratio spread

The author is Senior Derivatives Analyst – Institutional Equities, YES SECURITIES

