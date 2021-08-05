MARKET NEWS

English
business

Bajar Gupshup | Markets settle higher amid volatility; PSB & Realty shares drag

On the closing bell, both Sensex and Nifty were up 0.2% each. Eight of 11 sector gauges on the NSE ended lower led by the Nifty PSU Bank index's over 2% fall as investors booked profits in SBI. Realty, Pharma, Media, Bank, Financial Services and Auto indices also fell up to 1%. On the other hand, FMCG, metal and IT indices ended higher.

