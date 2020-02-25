Market Live: Sensex, Nifty up in volatile trade; FMCG, metal stocks shine

Live now
Feb 25, 2020 09:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Market update:
New entry in the F&O club:
Credit growth weakens further in Q3FY20:
Oil price update:
US markets update:
SGX Nifty:
Market update: Around 09:30 hours, the BSE Sensex was 154 points or 0.38 percent up at 40,517 while the Nifty index was 43 points, or 0.37 percent, up at 11,873. In terms of index contribution, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, Infosys, TCS and ITC were leading. On the flip side, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro and HCL Tech were among the drags.
Market update: Market benchmark Sensex opened 100 points higher. Shares of HUL, ONGC, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel traded with decent gains, keeping the benchmark index in the green. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices climbed by half-a-percent while among the sectoral indices, FMCG, Metal and Realty jumped over a percent each.
Rupee opens 7 paise higher at 71.85 per dollar on easing crude oil prices
The Indian rupee opened 7 paise higher at 71.85 per dollar on February 25 against the previous day's close at 71.92.
Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests selling Tata Motors with stop loss at Rs 153 and target of Rs 142 and Bosch with stop loss at Rs 14300 and target of Rs 13700.
HDFC Life, Info Edge, Bandhan Bank to be included in NSE F&O segment: HDFC Life Insurance Company, Bandhan Bank and Info Edge will be added in the Futures & Options segment effective February 28, the NSE said in its circular on February 24.
With this, the list of stocks under the F&O segment will be 143, increased from 140 earlier, with effect from February 28, when the March series will begin.
One of the key eligibility criteria for inclusion in the Nifty is that the stock must be available for trading in NSE's Futures & Options segment.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to inch higher towards 11,900; Westlife, Hikal top buys
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India, with a 73 points, or 0.62 percent, gain. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,894-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Credit growth weakens further in Q3FY20: As per a report by brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services, banks’ non-food credit growth moderated to 7 percent YoY in December 2019, marking slowest growth in two years.
However, our estimates of India’s non-government non-financial (NGNF) debt – of which banks account for only nearly 56 percent – suggest that NGNF debt grew only 6.2 percent YoY in Q3FY20, lower than 6.8 percent growth in the previous quarter and marking slowest growth in the past two decades.
It slowed to the two-year lowest level of 81 percent of GDP in Q3FY20. Adjusted for headline inflation, real debt growth was marginal at only 0.3 percent YoY in Q3FY20, the lowest in a decade, said the brokerage.
Hot Stocks: Immediate support for Nifty50 seen around 11,650-11,700
The Nifty50 needs to close above 12000 levels to violate the bearish setup. The immediate support is seen in the vicinity of 11650-11700 levels.
Stocks in the news: HDFC Life, Vodafone Idea, RBL Bank, NTPC, Lumax Auto, JSW Steel
Bandhan Bank | NTPC | HDFC Life | Info Edge | Vodafone Idea | Lumax Auto and JSW Steel are stocks which are in the news today.
Oil price update: Oil prices slumped by nearly 4 percent on Monday as the rapid spread of the coronavirus in countries outside China added to investor concerns over the effect on demand for crude, reported Reuters.
Global equities also extended losses as worries about the impact of the virus grew, with the number of cases jumping in Iran, Italy and South Korea.