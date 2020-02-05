Market Live: Sensex jumps 200 pts, Nifty above 12,000; Yes Bank surges 10%

Expert view on RBI MPC: There is clearly a larger market consensus that RBI will continue to hold the rate pause button given the persistence of high food inflation in the near-term. However, the underlying growth concerns and better clarity on the fiscal position as well as the government's borrowing programme will help the central bank to maintain its accommodative stance and review its options in the next MPC.

--Suman Chowdhury, President – Ratings, Acuité Ratings & Research