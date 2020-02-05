Market Live: Sensex jumps 200 pts, Nifty above 12,000; Yes Bank surges 10%

Live now
Feb 05, 2020 11:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Expert view on RBI MPC: There is clearly a larger market consensus that RBI will continue to hold the rate pause button given the persistence of high food inflation in the near-term. However, the underlying growth concerns and better clarity on the fiscal position as well as the government's borrowing programme will help the central bank to maintain its accommodative stance and review its options in the next MPC.
--Suman Chowdhury, President – Ratings, Acuité Ratings & Research
Buzzing Stock: Share price of pharma company Granules India jumped 5 percent after the company received USFDA approval for Valganciclovir Hydrochloride for oral solution. The USFDA approved the ANDA filed by Granules Pharmaceuticals, a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary of Granules India Limited for Valganciclovir Hydrochloride for Oral Solution, 50 mg/mL.
While the company's revenue growth was in line with the guidance, the positive surprise from the result was the jewelry margin of 13 percent and the EBITDA margin of 12 percent.
India January Services PMI signals strongest upturn in output for 7 years: India January Markit Services PMI at 55.5 against 53.3 (MoM). India January Markit Composite PMI at 56.3 against 53.7 (MoM).
Buzzing Stock: Share price of motorcycle manufacturing company TVS Motor Company jumped 4 percent despite the company reporting a 20.7 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 156.84 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2019. Morgan Stanley has an underweight call on the stock price and has a target of Rs 326 per share amid electrification and emission headwinds adding that valuations relative to its peers remain high.
Sensex is up 184.28 points or 0.45 percent at 40973.66, and the Nifty gained 54.30 points at 12034.
Buzzing Stock: Bharat Wire Ropes share price jumped 20 percent to hit upper circuit of Rs. 32.40 per share on February 5 after Raamdeo Agrawal, the co-founder of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, bought 9,42,109 shares of the company through a bulk deal on NSE on February 4, data available with the exchange showed. The transaction was carried out at an average price of Rs 26.25 per share, taking the total value of the purchase to nearly Rs 2.47 crore.
Buzzing Stocks: Shares of Bharti Airtel rose almost 2 percent to hit their fresh 52-week high of Rs 529 a day after the company released its December quarter scorecard. The telecom operator on February 4 reported a consolidated loss of Rs 1,035 crore for the quarter ended December 2019, impacted by an exceptional charge related to the license fee and spectrum usage.
Gold price today: Yellow metal edge higher on Coronavirus worries; may retest 40,200
On the MCX, April gold contracts were trading higher by Rs 148, or 0.37 percent, at Rs 40,123 per 10 gram at 0920 hours.