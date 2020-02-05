App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Feb 05, 2020 11:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Sensex jumps 200 pts, Nifty above 12,000; Yes Bank surges 10%

All sectoral indices are trading in the green with Tata Motors being the top gainer, up over 5 percent.

highlights

  • February 05, 2020 11:20 AM IST

    Expert view on RBI MPC: There is clearly a larger market consensus that RBI will continue to hold the rate pause button given the persistence of high food inflation in the near-term. However, the underlying growth concerns and better clarity on the fiscal position as well as the government's borrowing programme will help the central bank to maintain its accommodative stance and review its options in the next MPC.

    --Suman Chowdhury, President – Ratings, Acuité Ratings & Research

  • February 05, 2020 11:05 AM IST

    Buzzing Stock: Share price of pharma company Granules India jumped 5 percent after the company received USFDA approval for Valganciclovir Hydrochloride for oral solution. The USFDA approved the ANDA filed by Granules Pharmaceuticals, a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary of Granules India Limited for Valganciclovir Hydrochloride for Oral Solution, 50 mg/mL.

  • February 05, 2020 10:37 AM IST

    India January Services PMI signals strongest upturn in output for 7 years: India January Markit Services PMI at 55.5 against 53.3 (MoM). India January Markit Composite PMI at 56.3 against 53.7 (MoM).

  • February 05, 2020 10:28 AM IST
  • February 05, 2020 10:27 AM IST

    Buzzing Stock: Share price of motorcycle manufacturing company TVS Motor Company jumped 4 percent despite the company reporting a 20.7 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 156.84 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2019. Morgan Stanley has an underweight call on the stock price and has a target of Rs 326 per share amid electrification and emission headwinds adding that valuations relative to its peers remain high.

  • February 05, 2020 10:12 AM IST

    Sensex is up 184.28 points or 0.45 percent at 40973.66, and the Nifty gained 54.30 points at 12034.

    Sensex is up 184.28 points or 0.45 percent at 40973.66, and the Nifty gained 54.30 points at 12034.
  • February 05, 2020 10:01 AM IST

    Buzzing Stock: Bharat Wire Ropes share price jumped 20 percent to hit upper circuit of Rs. 32.40 per share on February 5 after Raamdeo Agrawal, the co-founder of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, bought 9,42,109 shares of the company through a bulk deal on NSE on February 4, data available with the exchange showed. The transaction was carried out at an average price of Rs 26.25 per share, taking the total value of the purchase to nearly Rs 2.47 crore.

  • February 05, 2020 09:55 AM IST

    Buzzing Stocks: Shares of Bharti Airtel rose almost 2 percent to hit their fresh 52-week high of Rs 529 a day after the company released its December quarter scorecard. The telecom operator on February 4 reported a consolidated loss of Rs 1,035 crore for the quarter ended December 2019, impacted by an exceptional charge related to the license fee and spectrum usage.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.