Markets see coldest December in 28 years with benchmark indices down 4.3%

Dec 26, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

India's benchmark indices suffered their biggest monthly losses in December - worst since 1994 - battered by a host of global headwinds like a resurgent Covid crisis, fears of further tightening of rates by central banks around the world, and a looming recession.

The Sensex and the Nifty lost around 2,760 points and 810 points, or 4.37 percent and 4.32 percent, respectively, during the month so far. In 1994, both the indices fell around 4.8 percent and 5.1 percent.

The flagship indices saw negative returns in December last time in 2018. In 2021, they jumped around 2.1 percent each, while in 2020, there was an over 8 percent surge.

The fall in the Indian equity markets after the recent US economic data continued to display robust strength with the third-quarter US GDP growth coming at 3.2 percent. Elevated core inflation in the US may result in higher rates despite the recent decline in inflation. The recent spike in Covid cases in China and Japan and surprise shift in Japan’s monetary policy added another variable to global volatility.

The Indian markets remained a top performer among global equities but the road ahead unlikely to be same with most analysts hoping that the Indian equities are likely to be bumpy in 2023.