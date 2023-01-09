 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Markets rally after three-day decline on firm global equities

PTI
Jan 09, 2023 / 07:39 PM IST

The 30-share BSE Sensex zoomed 846.94 points or 1.41 per cent to settle at 60,747.31. During the day, it jumped 989.04 points or 1.65 per cent to 60,889.41.

Dalal Street

Equity benchmarks ended over 1 per cent higher on Monday amid positive trends in global markets and buying in Reliance Industries and IT counters.

The broader NSE Nifty climbed 241.75 points or 1.35 per cent to end at 18,101.20.

"Nifty broke a three-day losing streak aided by positive global cues. IT stocks did well following gains on the Nasdaq and ahead of TCS quarterly numbers in the evening," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Infosys, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank were the major winners.

IT counters were in heavy demand ahead of earnings from TCS later in the day.