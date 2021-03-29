English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Markets may witness volatile trend in holiday-shortened week ahead, say analysts

"Investors would keep a close eye on coronavirus situation and movement of the US bond yield," said Satish Kumar, Research Analyst, Choice Broking.

PTI
March 29, 2021 / 10:38 AM IST

Equity markets may witness a volatile trend in the holiday-shortened week ahead and would be majorly driven by the COVID-19 situation in the country and global cues, analysts said.

Markets would remain closed on Monday for Holi and on Friday for Good Friday.

"Investors would keep a close eye on coronavirus situation and movement of the US bond yield," said Satish Kumar, Research Analyst, Choice Broking.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 849.74 points or 1.70 per cent.

Rising COVID-19 cases in the country have dented market sentiment of late.

Close

Related stories

"This week is a truncated one as far as Indian markets are concerned due to couple of holidays (Monday- Holi and Friday -Good Friday), hence traders would watch the global cues closely," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Nirali Shah, Head - Equity Research, Samco Securities said, "With no major events in this week, markets may continue to remain volatile especially because of rising cases."

Besides, auto stocks would remain in focus amid sales data announcement.

Bourses would also track Brent crude, movement of rupee and investment pattern of foreign institutional investors.

"Market was in a consolidation stage due to fear of the second wave of COVID-19 and high valuation. The stability in the market depends on the pace of vaccination and fourth-quarter results," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
PTI
TAGS: #BSE #market weekahead #markets #NSE #Sensex
first published: Mar 29, 2021 10:38 am

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.