Markets Live with Santo & CJ | Stock Buzz: Polycab, MGL, NCC, Indiabulls Housing, GMM Pfaudler

Moneycontrol News
May 12, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST

On today’s episode, Santo & CJ discuss what is driving action in Polycab, MGL, NCC, Indiabulls Housing & GMM Pfaudler. Also, crypto crash will be decoded as Bitcoin trades below psychological $30,000 mark.

first published: May 12, 2022 02:39 pm
