 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Markets Live with Santo & CJ | How to ride this EV play and is ICICI Bank a no-brainer buy? SBI Cards, ICICI Bank and M&M in focus

Moneycontrol News
May 24, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST

Santo and CJ discuss how to ride this EV play and whether ICICI Bank a “no-brainer” buy? Also get their take on Olectra Greentech, SBI Cards, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and GNFC.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Markets With Santo &amp; CJ #stock market #video
first published: May 24, 2022 08:48 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.