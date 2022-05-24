business Markets Live with Santo & CJ | How to ride this EV play and is ICICI Bank a no-brainer buy? SBI Cards, ICICI Bank and M&M in focus Santo and CJ discuss how to ride this EV play and whether ICICI Bank a “no-brainer” buy? Also get their take on Olectra Greentech, SBI Cards, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and GNFC.