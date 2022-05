business Markets with Santo & CJ | Surprise Rate Hike From RBI Sinks Market; Zomato, Titan, ONGC, Petronet LNG In Focus The RBI just took everyone by surprise and announced a massive 40 basis points hike in repo rate. The central bank’s move battered the stock and bond market alike with Sensex tumbling more than 1000 points. We analyse the impact. Also in focus are stocks: OnMobile, PowerGrid, ONGC, UltraTech, Zomato, Petronet LNG, Titan, Info Edge, M&M Financial.