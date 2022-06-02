 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Markets with Santo and CJ | Stock Buzz: Jindal Steel, Arvind Fashion, Pfizer, Delta Corp and TTK Prestige

Moneycontrol News
Jun 02, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Know all about the trade set-up for the day with Santo & CJ. Also get their take on these 5 stocks: Delta Corp, Jindal Steel, Arvind Fashion, TTK Prestige and Pfizer

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Markets With Santo &amp; CJ #MArkets With Santo And CJ #stock market #video
first published: Jun 2, 2022 08:25 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.