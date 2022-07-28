English
    Markets LIVE: Fed’s Rate Hike; Impact On Markets; Top Stocks: TaMo, Biocon, Dixon | Morning Trade

    In line with expectations, the US Fed has announced a 75 bps hike in interest rates. How will the markets react? We ask N Mahalakshmi of Moneycontrol. On the spotlight today: Tata Motors, Biocon, Dixon Tech, Exide Ind. We also answer your stock queries LIVE with Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities.

